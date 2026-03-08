Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,475 Shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $191,614.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 153,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,479.64. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $223,715.25.

On Monday, January 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $212,874.75.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,623 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,328,000 after buying an additional 3,718,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,582,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,331,000 after buying an additional 363,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,998,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after buying an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

