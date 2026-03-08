Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $458.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.68 and a 200-day moving average of $478.98. The company has a market cap of $191.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

