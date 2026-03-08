Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 555.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Progyny by 79.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 696,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,525,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,368,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Progyny by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,656,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 412,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,894.60. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Up 3.9%

Progyny stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.26 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Research cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

