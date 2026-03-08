GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 4,359,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,944,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $1.5533 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 96.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,209.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 76,614 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $509,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000.

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

