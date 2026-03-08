GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Trading Up 5% – Still a Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 4,359,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,944,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24.
GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $1.5533 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 96.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF
About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF
The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- How JPMorgan’s $8,000 Gold Call Will Leave Most Retirement Accounts Behind
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.