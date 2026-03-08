AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Trading 5.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 9,451 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 6,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company’s product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.

