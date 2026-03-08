DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $137.00 price target on DT Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.1%

DTM stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). DT Midstream had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.10%.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $25,221.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,850.39. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 210,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 76.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,568,000 after acquiring an additional 217,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 84.7% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 324,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,911 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.