GAP (NYSE:GAP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

GAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.46.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GAP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 5.31%.GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,060. This represents a 44.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $107,375.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 746,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,958.24. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 133,971 shares of company stock worth $3,629,264 in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Key GAP News

Here are the key news stories impacting GAP this week:

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.