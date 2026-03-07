Intrepid Potash Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) reported improved fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, highlighting higher fertilizer sales volumes, better unit economics, and rising realized pricing in its specialty fertilizer product Trio. Management also provided updates on production expectations for 2026, progress on a direct lithium extraction (DLE) initiative at its Wendover facility, and ongoing negotiations to sell the South Ranch oilfield services-related asset.

Financial and operating performance

CEO Kevin Crutchfield said the company delivered adjusted net income of $6.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18.1 million in the fourth quarter, both “significant improvements compared to last year.” For the full year, Intrepid posted adjusted EBITDA of $63 million, which Crutchfield described as “one of the best prints since 2016” and an almost 80% improvement versus 2024.

Crutchfield also emphasized safety performance, noting Intrepid recorded just one recordable incident in 2025 across more than 1.1 million hours worked.

The company attributed its 2025 results to several factors, including steady demand for its core fertilizer products, improved costs per ton, and stronger pricing—particularly for Trio. Crutchfield said combined potash and Trio sales volumes totaled just over 590,000 tons in 2025, up 20% from 2024, and Trio sales volumes of 303,000 tons were a company record.

Potash and Trio: volumes, pricing, and margins

CFO Matt Preston said total fertilizer sales volumes were 592,000 tons in 2025, nearly 100,000 tons higher than 2024 and a level “not seen since 2018.”

In the potash segment, Preston said fourth-quarter gross margin was $4.6 million, in line with the prior year. He explained that a higher average net realized sales price of $387 per ton was offset by slightly lower sales volumes, which he attributed to a compressed fall application season and limited customer engagement on spring potash needs late in the quarter.

For the full year, potash segment gross margin was $18.2 million, modestly higher year over year. Preston said Intrepid sold 289,000 tons of potash in 2025, a 20% increase from 2024, which offset a pricing decline of about $25 per ton. He added that potash production for 2025 was 280,000 tons, impacted by a delayed startup at the company’s HB operation.

Trio was a key driver of performance. Preston said fourth-quarter 2025 Trio production, sales volumes, and pricing all increased from the prior year due to “strong operational execution,” modest market share gains, and supportive sulfate values. Trio generated $10.5 million of gross margin in the fourth quarter and $33.4 million for 2025. Preston said that, outside of the unusually high pricing environment in 2022, 2025 represented the best Trio performance in the company’s history.

Crutchfield noted Trio’s pricing gains during the year, citing a fourth-quarter average realized price of $379 per ton, which was 20% higher than the first quarter of 2025.

2026 outlook: production ranges, first-quarter guidance, and capex

Management said strong sales volumes and pricing have continued into 2026 ahead of the spring application season. In response to a question on potash demand, VP of Sales and Marketing Zachry Adams said the company was “almost fully committed” for first-quarter potash and had not seen “any significant demand destruction” at current price levels. Adams added that potash remained “a very good value” for growers and said Intrepid expected stable spring demand amid expectations for strong corn acreage.

For 2026 production, the company expects:

Potash production of 270,000 to 285,000 tons, with Preston noting a slight expected degradation in unit economics in 2026. He attributed the outlook largely to below-average evaporation at HB over the summer.

of 270,000 to 285,000 tons, with Preston noting a slight expected degradation in unit economics in 2026. He attributed the outlook largely to below-average evaporation at HB over the summer. Trio production of 285,000 to 300,000 tons. Crutchfield said that would represent about a 7% year-over-year increase at the midpoint, aided by the recent addition of another continuous miner.

Looking beyond 2026, Preston said the company expects a recovery in HB production and more tons from the Wendover facility, with 2027 potash production projected at 300,000 to 310,000 tons.

For first-quarter 2026 guidance, Intrepid expects:

Potash sales volumes of 95,000 to 105,000 tons at an average net realized sales price of $345 to $355 per ton.

of 95,000 to 105,000 tons at an of $345 to $355 per ton. Trio sales volumes of 105,000 to 115,000 tons at an average net realized sales price of $380 to $390 per ton.

For capital spending, Preston said the company expects 2026 capital investment of $40 million to $50 million, with most spending related to sustaining capital at the East Mine and the start of a new primary pond at Wendover. He said the new pond is expected to begin contributing to Wendover’s production in 2028.

Lithium project and asset-sale discussions

Crutchfield provided an update on Intrepid’s lithium initiative at Wendover, which involves extracting lithium from magnesium chloride brine, a byproduct of potash production, using DLE technology. He said recent technology advances have improved the viability of the project at scale.

Crutchfield noted that in January the company announced a joint development agreement with Aquatech and Adionics and that partners had produced a sample of battery-grade lithium carbonate from Intrepid’s brine. He also said the company plans to provide an updated technical report summary with its 2025 Form 10-K, including what he described as maiden resource estimates showing a measured and indicated resource of approximately 119,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent. At an estimated production capacity of 5,000 tons per year, Crutchfield said that would imply a project life of roughly 25 years. He added the company is targeting a definitive feasibility study later in 2026.

When asked about expected unit economics for the lithium project, management said it was not prepared to provide cash cost metrics at this stage and would share additional details as engineering work progresses.

Crutchfield also said Intrepid is under exclusivity with a potential buyer for the South Ranch asset and is holding an $8 million deposit from the prospective buyer. He said negotiations are ongoing and confidential, but the company believes the potential deal will likely close in the first half of 2026. In the Q&A, management declined to provide a separate outlook for oilfield-related sales given the intent to transact on the asset.

Asked how the company would think about capital allocation if the South Ranch sale closes, Crutchfield reiterated that Intrepid’s first priority is investing in and restoring core operations to a “predictable, resilient state” that can generate consistent free cash flow, while maintaining sufficient liquidity for internal capital needs and to withstand commodity price shocks. He said that once those criteria are met, the board could consider broader capital allocation priorities.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

