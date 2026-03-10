TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

TomTom Stock Down 9.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Get TomTom alerts:

About TomTom

(Get Free Report)

TomTom N.V. (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) is a Dutch multinational specializing in location technology and mapping products. The company develops and licenses digital maps, real-time traffic information, and navigational services for automotive, enterprise and consumer markets. Its offerings span embedded in-car navigation systems, telematics solutions for fleet management, location-based services through APIs and mobile SDKs, as well as standalone GPS devices and wearable sports watches.

Since its founding in 1991 by entrepreneurs Peter-Frans Pauwels, Pieter Geelen, Harold Goddijn and Corinne Vigreux, TomTom has grown from a GPS device manufacturer into a global provider of map content and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.