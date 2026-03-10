Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 102,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 225,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.33 million, a PE ratio of -600.18 and a beta of 1.05.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

