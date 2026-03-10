Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.03. 13,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 14,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 2.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
Further Reading
