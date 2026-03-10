Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $33.03. 13,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 14,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

