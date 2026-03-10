bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.54 and last traded at €2.58. 5,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.64.

bet-at-home.com Stock Down 2.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.18 and a 200-day moving average of €2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.76.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online sports betting and gaming services. The company offers pre-match and live betting; and sports betting and online gaming licenses for casino, poker, games, and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany. bet-at-home.com AG is a subsidiary of BetClic Everest Group SAS.

