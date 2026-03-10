First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.62. 5,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3232 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 375.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum. FVC was launched on Mar 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

