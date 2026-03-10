First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.62. 5,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3232 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum. FVC was launched on Mar 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
