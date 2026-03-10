Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.3919 and last traded at $0.3854. Approximately 225,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 627,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3702.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 493,495 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $222,072.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 7,738,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,313.30. This trade represents a 6.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,401,929 shares of company stock worth $1,096,186. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 133.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 128,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosmos Health by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 241,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

