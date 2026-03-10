Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aclarion in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Aclarion stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. Aclarion has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $37.26.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc in December 2021.

