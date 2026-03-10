Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AROW. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $33.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.12%.The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Demarco bought 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $96,452.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,452.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 2,045.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 159.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 306.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, that conducts its primary operations through its subsidiary, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Arrow Financial serves individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations across the Adirondack region, Upper Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley and parts of Central New York.

In addition to traditional banking, Arrow Financial has developed a robust wealth management and trust services division.

