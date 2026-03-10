Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $7.14

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.6667.

PRQR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company’s pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

