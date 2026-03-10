Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,820.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $3,688,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,652,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,352,614.09. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 21,118 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $393,217.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 148,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,551.94. The trade was a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,127,350 shares of company stock worth $41,811,870 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

