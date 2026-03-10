Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $13.75

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,982,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 216,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in agency and non-agency residential mortgage pools, credit risk transfer securities, and residential mortgage whole loans. As a mortgage REIT, PennyMac Investment Trust seeks to capture both interest rate spread and potential price appreciation in its portfolio holdings.

Established with external management by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, the trust leverages the sponsor’s mortgage servicing, underwriting and capital markets expertise.

