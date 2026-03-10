Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Data Storage Corp. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 14,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

DTST has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Data Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Data Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Data Storage currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Data Storage news, CEO Charles M. Piluso sold 20,089 shares of Data Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $100,244.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 413,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,322.09. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Maglione sold 18,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,250. The trade was a 39.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 69,988 shares of company stock worth $349,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Data Storage by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Data Storage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense. The company also provides data protection and recovery solutions, such as ezVault for offsite data protection; ezRecovery for fast data recovery; ezAvailability for real-time data replication with minimal recovery objectives; and ezMirror for data mirroring at the storage level.

