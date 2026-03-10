Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Microwave Filter Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 4,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Microwave Filter Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters.

