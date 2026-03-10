iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.44 and last traded at $35.35. Approximately 78,651 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 66,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,099,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,598,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 54,131 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Underlying Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Underlying Index weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.