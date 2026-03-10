Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

About Keweenaw Land Association

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

