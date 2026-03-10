United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) Trading Up 1.7% – Still a Buy?

United States 3x Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 93,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 125,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.
United States 3x Oil Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United States 3x Oil Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 3x Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.