freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €27.24 and last traded at €27.34. 4,468 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.66.
freenet Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.57.
freenet Company Profile
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
