Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Southern Banc Co. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Southern Banc Trading Up 0.4%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.12.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. The Southern Banc Company, Inc was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

