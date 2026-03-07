RM (LON:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 10.33%.
RM Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. RM has a 12 month low of GBX 45.61 and a 12 month high of GBX 106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68.
About RM
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RM
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.