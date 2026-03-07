RM (LON:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

RM Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LON:RM opened at GBX 97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. RM has a 12 month low of GBX 45.61 and a 12 month high of GBX 106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners. It also provides technical teaching solutions, in which it collaborates with teachers and educational experts to create learning resources; platform-based managed services, ICT solutions, and value-added reseller services to schools, authorities, and trusts.

