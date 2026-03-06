Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 93153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

See Also

