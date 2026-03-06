Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading 9.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.2470. Approximately 3,461,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,867,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BTDR. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Down 1.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $224.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 225.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 334,548 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vennlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.