Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) SVP Terrence Reed Sells 1,116 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total value of $1,559,420.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,033.22. This trade represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Terrence Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Terrence Reed sold 671 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.17, for a total value of $977,761.07.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FIX traded down $28.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,319.42. The stock had a trading volume of 184,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,290. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,193.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $976.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $31,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.