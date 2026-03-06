Compass Pathways (CMPS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2026 – Compass Pathways had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Compass Pathways had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Compass Pathways had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Compass Pathways had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Compass Pathways was given a new $15.00 price target by Compass Point.

2/12/2026 – Compass Pathways was upgraded by Lifesci Capital to “strong-buy”.

1/23/2026 – Compass Pathways had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Compass Pathways had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of psilocybin therapy for mental health disorders. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London with additional offices in the United States, Compass Pathways is pioneering the use of synthetic psilocybin combined with psychotherapy to address treatment-resistant depression. The company’s flagship program is a Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating COMP360, its proprietary psilocybin formulation, which has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S.

