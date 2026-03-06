Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.12 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 34,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $497.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $265,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,368,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,115.06. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,412,400 over the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

