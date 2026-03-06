Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.12 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 2.48%.
Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 34,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $497.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.
Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group
In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $265,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,368,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,398,115.06. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,412,400 over the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.
Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.
