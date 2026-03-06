Home Depot (NYSE:HD) CFO Richard Mcphail Sells 2,550 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.56. 629,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,543. The company has a market cap of $354.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

