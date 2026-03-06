Avantor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 94,708 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,582% compared to the average daily volume of 5,630 put options.

Key Headlines Impacting Avantor

Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:

Get Avantor alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance published a wider look at how analysts are resetting fair-value targets for Avantor, noting a shifting narrative as some firms trim models and targets — useful context but not an isolated catalyst. How The Avantor (AVTR) Story Is Shifting As Analysts Reset Fair Value Targets

Yahoo Finance published a wider look at how analysts are resetting fair-value targets for Avantor, noting a shifting narrative as some firms trim models and targets — useful context but not an isolated catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target — essentially in line with the current price, which limits near-term upside and signals continued cautious sentiment from a major bank. Benzinga

Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target — essentially in line with the current price, which limits near-term upside and signals continued cautious sentiment from a major bank. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research slashed numerous quarterly and full‑year EPS estimates across FY2026–FY2028 and placed AVTR on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list — a broad downgrade that pressures sentiment, reduces analyst-derived fair value, and increases selling risk. Their note cuts Q1–Q4 estimates and lowers FY2026/FY2027 forecasts substantially. New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,000. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Avantor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 28.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380,359. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Avantor has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Avantor in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.