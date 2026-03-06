NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) CEO Mariam Sorond Sells 69,853 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $1,181,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,270,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,491,696.86. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 144,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,418. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.96. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextNav currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,933,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 115,261 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 419.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NextNav by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav, Inc is a provider of advanced 3D geolocation infrastructure and positioning services in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network designed to deliver real-time horizontal and vertical location data for consumer, enterprise and public safety applications. By leveraging spectrum holdings in the 900 MHz band, NextNav’s network offers precise altitude and position information that complements GPS and other satellite systems, particularly in urban canyons, indoors or underground environments where traditional signals struggle.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its TerraPoiNT platform, which enables developers, carriers and emergency response centers to integrate high-accuracy vertical location into their applications and workflows.

