NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:NXE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.51. 1,324,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,439. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.41.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company’s primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen’s technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

