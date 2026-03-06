Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) CEO Gary Smalley Purchases 10,000 Shares

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Smalley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.24 per share, with a total value of $732,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,921.96. This represents a 12.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TPC stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. 173,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Tutor Perini’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,721,000 after purchasing an additional 86,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,572,000 after buying an additional 197,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,179,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,768 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,105,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after acquiring an additional 353,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,087,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

