Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 294,478 shares.
GDYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: GAAP EPS of $0.10 topped consensus $0.09 and revenue of $106.15M was slightly above estimates; the company reported record Q4 revenue and 5.9% YoY revenue growth, supporting near-term operational momentum. Business Wire — Q4 & Full-Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven recurring revenue story: Management set FY2026 revenue guidance of $435M–$465M and highlighted AI platforms as drivers of recurring growth, which underpins the company’s medium-term revenue cadence. Seeking Alpha — 2026 Revenue Range
- Neutral Sentiment: The FY2026 revenue range midpoint (~$450M) is essentially in line with street consensus (~$449.7M), so the full-year outlook is broadly as expected even if the range is wide. Seeking Alpha — Revenue Guidance Context
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term weakness in Q1: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $103M–$104M is below the consensus of ~$106.2M, suggesting a softer start to the year and a potential drag on sentiment. MarketBeat — Results & Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trimmed: Needham cut its price target from $13 to $10 (but kept a Buy rating), which can reduce upside expectations and weigh on the stock despite the buy stance. Benzinga — Needham PT Cut
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.
Grid Dynamics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $579.82 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.
Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.
