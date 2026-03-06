Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 294,478 shares.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 344,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,520. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: GAAP EPS of $0.10 topped consensus $0.09 and revenue of $106.15M was slightly above estimates; the company reported record Q4 revenue and 5.9% YoY revenue growth, supporting near-term operational momentum. Business Wire — Q4 & Full-Year Results

Q4 results beat estimates: GAAP EPS of $0.10 topped consensus $0.09 and revenue of $106.15M was slightly above estimates; the company reported record Q4 revenue and 5.9% YoY revenue growth, supporting near-term operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven recurring revenue story: Management set FY2026 revenue guidance of $435M–$465M and highlighted AI platforms as drivers of recurring growth, which underpins the company’s medium-term revenue cadence. Seeking Alpha — 2026 Revenue Range

AI-driven recurring revenue story: Management set FY2026 revenue guidance of $435M–$465M and highlighted AI platforms as drivers of recurring growth, which underpins the company’s medium-term revenue cadence. Neutral Sentiment: The FY2026 revenue range midpoint (~$450M) is essentially in line with street consensus (~$449.7M), so the full-year outlook is broadly as expected even if the range is wide. Seeking Alpha — Revenue Guidance Context

The FY2026 revenue range midpoint (~$450M) is essentially in line with street consensus (~$449.7M), so the full-year outlook is broadly as expected even if the range is wide. Negative Sentiment: Near-term weakness in Q1: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $103M–$104M is below the consensus of ~$106.2M, suggesting a softer start to the year and a potential drag on sentiment. MarketBeat — Results & Guidance

Near-term weakness in Q1: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $103M–$104M is below the consensus of ~$106.2M, suggesting a softer start to the year and a potential drag on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trimmed: Needham cut its price target from $13 to $10 (but kept a Buy rating), which can reduce upside expectations and weigh on the stock despite the buy stance. Benzinga — Needham PT Cut

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $579.82 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

