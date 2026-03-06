SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 39.76%.

Here are the key takeaways from SmartRent’s conference call:

Q4 showed clear operational momentum with the first year‑over‑year revenue growth in seven quarters, ARR rising to just under $62M (≈40% of revenue), SaaS revenue up, core revenue +12% YoY, and Adjusted EBITDA roughly breakeven while net loss improved to $3.2M.

The company implemented structural cost actions yielding an annualized cost savings of over , reduced operating expenses 22% in Q4, ended the year with ~ and no debt, and exited the year at a cash‑flow neutral run rate. Management unveiled Vision 2028 targeting double‑digit installed‑base CAGR and a march to 1 million installed units within 4–5 quarters, aiming to drive higher software attach rates, ARPU expansion, and deeper AI/analytics integration.

Management unveiled targeting double‑digit installed‑base CAGR and a march to within 4–5 quarters, aiming to drive higher software attach rates, ARPU expansion, and deeper AI/analytics integration. Full‑year total revenue declined 13% as the company transitions away from bulk hardware deals, full‑year net loss was $60.6M (including a $24.9M goodwill impairment), and non‑cash hub amortization is declining—creating near‑term revenue recognition headwinds.

Full‑year total revenue declined 13% as the company transitions away from bulk hardware deals, full‑year net loss was $60.6M (including a $24.9M goodwill impairment), and non‑cash hub amortization is declining—creating near‑term revenue recognition headwinds. SmartRent plans to roughly double its sales organization and pursue partnerships to reach mid/mass market customers, but execution and deployment capacity are key risks to achieving the unit, ARPU, and revenue targets.

SmartRent Trading Down 0.9%

SMRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 60,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,753. SmartRent has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $328.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SmartRent news, CEO Frank Martell bought 30,534 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,094,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,319.80. The trade was a 1.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $154,945. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of SmartRent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.45.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent Inc is a technology company that develops smart home and smart building automation solutions for the residential rental housing industry. Its integrated hardware and software platform enables property managers and owners to remotely monitor, manage and control access, energy use and overall resident experience. The company’s product portfolio includes smart locks, thermostats, leak and flood sensors, door and window sensors, security cameras, and a centralized management dashboard that interfaces with leading property management systems.

SmartRent’s platform is designed to streamline operations for multifamily communities and single-family rental portfolios by automating routine tasks such as digital resident self-showings, remote lease turnovers, package management and preventative maintenance alerts.

