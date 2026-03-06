Barclays Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $16.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,014. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $165,583.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 539,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,493.04. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $55,716.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 562,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,060.30. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 331,694 shares of company stock worth $4,849,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 121.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

