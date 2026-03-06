Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Intrepid Potash, Inc (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.87, but opened at $41.52. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 180,087 shares traded.

IPI has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 350.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 24.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 266.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 259,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a leading U.S.-based producer and marketer of potash and related specialty fertilizer products. The company’s primary business centers on potassium chloride, a key nutrient used in agricultural applications to enhance crop yield and quality. In addition to potash, Intrepid Potash produces magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, which serve a variety of markets including de-icing, dust control and industrial chemical production.

Intrepid Potash operates through a combination of solution mining, solar evaporation and conventional underground mining techniques.

