Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $31.75 on Friday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -396.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,360. This represents a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $9,078,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,360. This trade represents a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,905,115 shares of company stock valued at $92,037,864. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Samsara by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Samsara by 906.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

