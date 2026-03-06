Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 23.44%.The business had revenue of $320.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.46 million.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.7%

ERO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 425,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.17. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial cut Ero Copper from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Ero Copper by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,670,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 1,614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 1,350,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ero Copper by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after buying an additional 803,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,553,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,666,000 after acquiring an additional 507,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ero Copper by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 534,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 449,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

