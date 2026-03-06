Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,089,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,099 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $11.64.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $723.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Pattern Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Pattern Group

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — PTRN reported $0.16 EPS vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue grew ~40.3% year‑over‑year, signaling continued top‑line momentum. Earnings Press Release

Q4 results beat expectations — PTRN reported $0.16 EPS vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue grew ~40.3% year‑over‑year, signaling continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue guidance — Pattern updated Q1 and FY‑2026 revenue guidance above Street estimates (Q1: ~$710–720M; FY: ~$3.1–3.2B vs. ~$2.8B consensus), which supports near‑term growth expectations. Business Wire Release

Raised revenue guidance — Pattern updated Q1 and FY‑2026 revenue guidance above Street estimates (Q1: ~$710–720M; FY: ~$3.1–3.2B vs. ~$2.8B consensus), which supports near‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: $100M share‑repurchase authorization — Board approved repurchases (up to ~5.6% of shares), a common catalyst that reduces float and signals management views that the stock is undervalued. RTT News

$100M share‑repurchase authorization — Board approved repurchases (up to ~5.6% of shares), a common catalyst that reduces float and signals management views that the stock is undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Detailed earnings materials and call transcript available — Investors can review the Q4 call, slide deck and full transcript for margin drivers, customer concentration and AI/technology roadmap to judge sustainability. Earnings Highlights / Transcript

Detailed earnings materials and call transcript available — Investors can review the Q4 call, slide deck and full transcript for margin drivers, customer concentration and AI/technology roadmap to judge sustainability. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cut — Robert W. Baird trimmed its PT from $22 to $20 (still an “outperform”), a modest negative signal on near‑term valuation expectations despite the upbeat view. Benzinga

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Pattern Group this week:

PTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on Pattern Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pattern Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pattern Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pattern Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pattern Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pattern Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pattern Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Pattern Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01.

Pattern Group Company Profile

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

