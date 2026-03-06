Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. Samsara has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $125,591.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,423.25. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,905,115 shares of company stock worth $92,037,864. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Samsara by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Featured Articles

