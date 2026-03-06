Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Get Trimble alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.01. 249,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $610,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,996.83. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,277.80. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $1,398,038 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.