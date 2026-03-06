Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 954667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 275.47%.Rumble’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Transactions at Rumble

In other Rumble news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 44,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $243,065.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 105,174,015 shares in the company, valued at $576,353,602.20. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 777,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,236. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 2,905.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Rumble by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 176,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 142,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Stock Down 10.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company’s primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

