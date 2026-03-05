Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Venture Global traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.96. Approximately 11,650,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,457,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VG. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Venture Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Venture Global

Insider Activity at Venture Global

Venture Global News Summary

In other Venture Global news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $6,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — VG reported $0.41 EPS, topping estimates and citing higher LNG sales volumes, which is the primary fundamental driver for the recent rally. Zacks: Q4 earnings

Q4 earnings beat — VG reported $0.41 EPS, topping estimates and citing higher LNG sales volumes, which is the primary fundamental driver for the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong trading reaction — shares gapped up on the earnings beat with unusually high volume, signaling short‑term buying pressure and momentum traders piling in. AmericanBankingNews: Shares Gap Up

Strong trading reaction — shares gapped up on the earnings beat with unusually high volume, signaling short‑term buying pressure and momentum traders piling in. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/price target support — Citigroup raised its price target to $12 (while keeping a neutral rating), which provides additional analyst validation for the move. Benzinga: Citi raises PT

Analyst/price target support — Citigroup raised its price target to $12 (while keeping a neutral rating), which provides additional analyst validation for the move. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — VG announced a small quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend Mar 16, pay Mar 31), modestly supporting demand from income‑sensitive buyers. MarketBeat: VG stock page

Dividend declared — VG announced a small quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend Mar 16, pay Mar 31), modestly supporting demand from income‑sensitive buyers. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang reduced — recent court activity upheld an arbitration ruling in VG’s favor, removing a material litigation risk cited by investors. Reuters: Legal ruling

Legal overhang reduced — recent court activity upheld an arbitration ruling in VG’s favor, removing a material litigation risk cited by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue nuance — while EPS beat, some reports note revenue missed expectations, which tempers the strength of the print and leaves top‑line growth an open question. Zacks: revenue note

Revenue nuance — while EPS beat, some reports note revenue missed expectations, which tempers the strength of the print and leaves top‑line growth an open question. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views — coverage is split (Buys, Holds, Sells), so further moves may depend on follow‑through guidance and macro LNG demand. Globe and Mail: Conflicting analysts

Mixed analyst views — coverage is split (Buys, Holds, Sells), so further moves may depend on follow‑through guidance and macro LNG demand. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sale — VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares at ~$10.90 (≈$10.9M), a significant disposition that can increase near‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity taking. SEC filing

Large insider sale — VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares at ~$10.90 (≈$10.9M), a significant disposition that can increase near‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity taking. Negative Sentiment: Options traders bought heavy put volume (~67k puts, ~284% above average), indicating hedging or bearish bets that raise the risk of short‑term volatility.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 1,614.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Venture Global by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 263,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 91,524 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Venture Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 191.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Venture Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.