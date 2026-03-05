Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 254.25% and a negative return on equity of 61.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 177,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,692. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.