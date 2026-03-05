Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $30.49 million and $4.01 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,833,312 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @lisk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

